Southland Sharks superstar Alex Pledger retires

Entering the fourth quarter of the last home game of the season, the Southland Sharks were behind on the scoreline — but inside the "Shark tank" that did not really matter.

Fans were out of their seats cheering on one of New Zealand’s basketball legends, Alex Pledger, as he farewelled the game he has loved and served professionally for the past 14 years.

The former Tall Black played his last game with the Sharks on Thursday night against the Canterbury Rams at ILT Stadium Southland, where he played for about five minutes and was part of an emotional homage which included the team retiring his jersey — No 35.