Street artists take over Canterbury Museum

A virtual who’s who of the New Zealand and international street art scene have descended on Christchurch to help turn Canterbury Museum into an oasis of urban artworks.

More than 50 national and international artists are transforming five floors and 35 spaces into artworks for the museum's final exhibition SHIFT: Urban Art Takeover.

Canterbury Museum is preparing to embark on an ambitious five-year, $205 million redevelopment of its facility.

Most of the museum's 2.3 million items have already been moved to an offsite storage facility, creating a lot of empty spaces. That's meant the street artists are able to use the walls, floors, ceilings and stairwells as their canvas.

However, their artworks will only last as long as the 73-day exhibition, with demolition of the older parts of the museum due to begin in April.

Artists are given free rein to create anything they want. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The street art exhibition will also be a chance for Christchurch residents to say goodbye to the current building.

SHIFT: Urban Art Takeover opens on January 28 and runs until April 11.

Proceeds from ticket sales go towards the museum’s redevelopment.

Ticket information

Adult: $25

Seniors: $20

Community Card/Students: $15

Children (5 to 15 years): $10

Children (under 5 years): free =

Family Pass (2x adults, 3x children): $70

Small Family Pass (1x adult, 2x children): $40

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air