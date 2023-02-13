Super Bowl fans turn out in Queenstown

There were cheers and beers as American football fans settled in at Queenstown bars to watch the Super Bowl.

The resort town boasts a diverse range of international workers and tourists, allowing fans from around the world to come together and share their love of the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 57th Super Bowl this afternoon (NZ time), and pulled off a dramatic 38-35 win.

At The Locker Room Sports Bar, the rivalry was strong between fans of the two top NFL teams.

"We just had to keep the tradition going", one woman said. "And we're used to this. And we know where to find the party."

Fans at The Locker Room Sports Bar this afternoon. Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events on America's sporting calendar.

It's also known for an array of musical performances, with Rihanna and Babyface among the stars appearing this year.

Meanwhile advertisers - from Netflix to Google - were willing to pay as much as $US7 million ($NZ11 million) for a 30-second spot during the big game, broadcast to an estimated 100 million viewers.

Fans relished the closely-fought battle, with the Kansas City Chiefs eventually triumphing over the Eagles after a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

It was their second Super Bowl victory in four years.

- By Rhyva van Onselen