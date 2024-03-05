Trims to grass-cutting blamed on budgets & bees

80 year old Roslyn resident Ngaire Sutherland says she's struggling to understand the Dunedin City Council’s priorities, as the grass on the verge near her home has grown out of control.

The DCC has confirmed changes to the city's roadside grass maintenance, designed to reduce costs at a time of significant budget pressures.

A long strip of grass in the suburb of Roslyn, which the Dunedin City Council appears to have stopped mowing.

On social media, the council said it had changed how often it mowed the grass in some parts of the city.

In other areas it was now only mowing the outer edges of longer grass.

"This saves money by reducing unnecessary mowing, but it’s also great for our friends the bees and all the other pollinating critters out there," it said.