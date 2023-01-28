Wanaka cyclists testing new kiwi road racing invention

Semi-retired social cycle team, the WannaCoffees, have been the secret force behind Wanaka tech designer James Elvery’s bid to help competitive triathletes get in front of the pack without fear of disqualification.

James Elvery, a former professional triathlete, has been developing RaceRanger since 2021, with a bit of help from his dad Robin and his dad’s mates.

The RaceRanger anti-drafting device was trialled on 24 cycles during the Tauranga Half Ironman race last weekend and it will also be trialled with professional athletes competing in Challenge Wanaka on February 18.