Wanaka skifields benefit from fresh snowfall

A fresh dumping of snow was welcomed to skifields on Monday, thanks to the latest polar blast covering the lower South Island.

Cardrona Alpine Resort near Wanaka had more than 20cm of new snow yesterday and Treble Cone reported more than 30cm at the top of its six-seater chairlift.

Cardrona and Treble Cone general manager Laura Hedley said the snowstorm was going to set up a fantastic August.

"It means we’ll be opening more terrain, building more features and will provide excellent conditions both on and off trail."

All of the region’s skifields are expecting more snow to settle over the coming days, and hoping to remain open in fresh powder conditions.