Time to get the skis out as white winter arrives at last

Making the most of yesterday’s snowfall at The Remarkables Ski Area, are (from left) James Ellings, Claudia Vidakovic with their instructor Eloise Siganto. PHOTO: NZSKI

Dry July is finally over.

While heavy rain fell throughout the region, a fresh dumping of snow was welcomed to skifields, thanks to the latest polar blast covering the lower South Island.

In Queenstown, Coronet Peak was closed yesterday because of the conditions.

Its area manager Nigel Kerr said the mountain had received mainly rain showers during the day, as well as 5cm of snow.

"With colder weather forecast until Wednesday, we can expect to see more snow settling."

The Remarkables Ski Area opened yesterday and advised people to wrap up warm because of the cool conditions.

Southeasterly winds increased throughout the day.

As of yesterday afternoon, the skifield had received 8cm at the base and about 12cm at the top.

However, the new snow was falling on a firm, old surface, so the Shadow Basin chairlift would be closed today to wait for conditions to improve.

Skifields in Wanaka also benefited from the snow.

Cardrona Alpine Resort had more than 20cm of new snow yesterday and Treble Cone reported more than 30cm at the top of its six-seater chairlift.

Cardrona and Treble Cone general manager Laura Hedley said the snowstorm was going to set up a fantastic August.

"It means we’ll be opening more terrain, building more features and will provide excellent conditions both on and off trail."

All of the region’s skifields are expecting more snow to settle over the coming days, and hoping to remain open in fresh powder conditions.

Yesterday afternoon, Queenstown Lakes District Council issued a chains advisory for the Crown Range, which is expecting 12cm-18cm of snow above 700m.

Further snow is expected to lower levels today.

MetService also issued a snow watch for Lindis Pass, which is expecting about 4cm-8cm to settle on the road’s summit by noon, and lesser amounts down to 500m.

olivia.judd@odt.co.nz