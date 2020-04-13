Monday, 13 April 2020

Waterfront investment unlikely in post Covid-19 economy

     

    By Tim Miller
    Dunedin's flagship waterfront development may be a casualty of Covid-19, with Mayor Aaron Hawkins suggesting finding private investors to back the project would be unlikely.

    The project, which has attracted central government funding through the Provincial Growth Fund, would redevelop the Steamer Basin and link it to the central city with a landmark bridge.

    In an opinion piece published in today’s Otago Daily Times, Mr Hawkins said the Dunedin City Council needed to press ahead with major projects such as redeveloping George St and building the new Mosgiel swimming pool to ensure the city’s recovery post-Covid-19.

     

