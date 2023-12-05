Bungy jumper dies at AJ Hackett operation

The Macau Tower is home to China's tallest bungy jump, operated by AJ Hackett International. Photo: Getty Images

A tourist has died after taking part in the world’s highest bungy jump in Macau.

The 56-year-old visitor, reportedly a Japanese national, was visiting the Skypark on Sunday afternoon, which is operated by AJ Hackett International.

According to officials the visitor was taken to the Conde S Januario Hospital after completing the 233 jump. It is the second highest commercial bungy operation in the world.

The visitor experienced a shortness of breath following the jump and lost consciousness shortly after 4.30pm local time.

He was not responsive and did not have a heartbeat when paramedics arrived at the scene. The unnamed tourist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Skypark by AJ Hackett - the Australian-headquartered sister company of the New Zealand bungy operation - asks that tourists disclose any health issues prior to jumping.

Local media reported that the tourist suffered no injuries during the jump and appeared to pass out after the fall.

The Skypark website also claims to have a “perfect safety record” over a total of more than four million jumps worldwide.

It operates under a 30-year code of practice, developed with the New Zealand government for adventure sports.

“With each AJ Hackett site being so diverse in their offer of locations and activities, each site operates strictly to site specific operating manuals, using the principles from these standards to safely operate and maintain all of our activities,” says the company.

The Skyjump, a bungy activity from the highest building in the Chinese SAR, costs visitors 2888 Macanese paceta (around $580).

In a statement to the Daily Mail, the operators extended their condolences to the tourist’s family and said the incident occurred after the jump was completed.

“Safety is our top priority, and each and every customer is subject to stringent safety procedures. In yesterday’s incident, the tourist followed all safety requirements before taking the bungy jump.”

Skypark by AJ Hackett were contacted for comment.