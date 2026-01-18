Woman killed in storm as wild weather lashes Australia

Another soggy day is on the cards for millions along Australia's east coast, although the wild weather is expected to weaken.

A woman died after a tree branch fell on her car during a damaging thunderstorm on Saturday and SES crews received more than 800 calls for help after heavy rain lashed New South Wales.

Senior meteorologist Edward Townsend-Medlock said more heavy rainfall was expected from Sydney's northern suburbs through to the Hunter Coast on Sunday morning.

"Within that concentrated area is where you could get some of those more severe thunderstorm cells that we saw, for example, on the Central Coast," he told AAP.

The trough is expected to weaken by Sunday afternoon as it moves offshore.

"It remains wet and it's going to be cloudy. But there's no risk of those severe thunderstorms."

At least 750 SES volunteers were on the ground responding to weekend storm call-outs, with the busiest units in the South Coast, Illawarra, Sydney and Hunter regions.

Almost 200mm of rain fell at Moruya in the 48 hours to 9am on Saturday, with local crews responding to 30 incidents involving leaking roofs, trees down and flash flooding.

NSW SES spokeswoman Emily Barton told AAP rain had been experienced "far and wide" across the state.

Crews would focus on the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Sydney metropolitan area on Sunday as clean-up efforts continued, she said.

Ms Barton encouraged people to remain alert and stay across the latest warnings and information as the severe weather weakened.

"It's particularly important that if people are out and about and come across a flooded road, they stop and turn around and find an alternative route," she said.

Warnings remain in place for hazardous surf on the east coast at beaches stretching from Newcastle to Batemans Bay, as well as the Eden coast.

A woman died during the storms on Saturday afternoon when a tree branch fell on her car on Macquarie Pass, south of Wollongong.

"The woman was a driver in the vehicle when the incident happened," NSW Police said.

A man in the front seat passenger suffered minor injuries, and two passengers in the rear seats were not physically harmed.

Queensland also copped a bout of wild weather as a band of thunderstorms rolled across the southeast, dumping up to 60mm and leaving about 11,000 properties with power.

In Victoria, sunny skies are expected on the first day of the Australian Open's main draw.

Melbourne is set to reach a high of 29C on Sunday, while Adelaide can expect a scorcher with a top of 36C.

Storms and heavy rain are forecast for Darwin, with a high of 31C.

Perth is set to reach 27C, Brisbane 30C and Hobart 21C.