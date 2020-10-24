Calls to restart MH370 search after crash site 'discovered'

Photo: Bloomberg.

Aviation experts say they have located a probable crash site of MH370 and a new search of the ocean floor should be started.

They believe the Malaysia Airlines jet crashed into the South Indian Ocean near the coordinates of S34.2342 and E93.7875.

Victor Iannello says "there are better than even odds" the missing Boeing 777 aircraft is within 100 nautical miles of the potential impact site, AirLive reported.

The aircraft vanished on March 8, 2014, with 239 passengers and crew on board, flying from the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Its final resting place has never been uncovered, even after a four-year, $200 million search over a more than 120,000 square kilometre area, which ended in 2018.

One of the biggest theories behind the disappearance of the flight is murder-suicide by pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah.

The 53-year-old was one of the airline's most senior captains.

53-year-old pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah. Photo: Supplied

"Good night. Malaysian three-seven-zero," were his last words to air traffic control before the plane dropped off the radar at 1.21am.

Satellite data showed the plane then veered off course, making a series of unscheduled turns over the Strait of Malacca and then out towards the Southern Indian Ocean.

Two formal investigations led by Australia and Malaysia failed to uncover what happened on the flight.

The Malaysian government's report said there was no evidence the "competent" Zaharie had hijacked his own aircraft.

In 2016, Christchurch man Paul Weeks, who was on flight MH370, was officially announced dead, an Australian court ruled.

Christchurch man Paul Weeks was a passenger on MH370 and has been officially declared dead. Photo: Supplied

The Perth-based father of two was one of the 239 passengers on board the Malaysian Airlines flight.Weeks, a former engineer from Christchurch, was traveling to Mongolia for his new job with Transwest Mongolia.

He was one of two New Zealanders on the flight. The other was Ximin Wang, 50, from Auckland.

In February, a former pilot with more than 50 years' experience said he was so confident he knows where the wreckage is, he would bet his house on it.

Byron Bailey has been saying for years investigators have been searching in the wrong place and they should be looking south of the search site.

To be precise: latitude 39'10 S,88'18E.

"All the evidence points to the fact it was ditched," he said.

"I'm sure the captain was trying to ditch the aircraft in as far south, remote location as possible, and leave as little wreckage as possible that would sink."

Bailey said the search came within about 30km of where he thought the wreckage was.

"If I'm wrong then it probably means the aircraft has been taken by aliens or is sitting in a hangar somewhere in Kazakhstan," he said.

"I'm so sure. I'd bet my house on it. As far as I'm concerned it's game over, we know where it is, we've always known where it is."