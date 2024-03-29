Child sole survivor as 45 killed in Sth Africa bus crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The driver lost control and the bus crashed into barriers on a bridge near Mamatlakala, causing the bus to go over the bridge and plunge 50 metres to the ground before catching fire, according to a statement by the transport department.
The bus was taking Easter pilgrims from Botswana, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, to Moria, a town in Limpopo, it added.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences to Botswana and pledged support to the country, his office said in a statement.
Only an 8-year-old girl survived the crash and was receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital, Limpopo's Department of Transport said in a separate statement.
Some bodies were burned beyond recognition, while others were trapped inside the debris or scattered on the scene, the provincial department said.