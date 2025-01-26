City streets shut down in huge Invasion Day rallies

Tens of thousands joined Invasion Day protests in Melbourne. Photos: Getty Images

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have turned out at largely peaceful Invasion Day protests across the nation, demanding justice and rights for Indigenous people on Australia's national day.

Invasion Day events kicked off in major capital cities and regional centres with organisers saying January 26, the anniversary of the arrival of the First Fleet in 1788, is not a day to celebrate.

In Melbourne, tens of thousands lined the steps of state parliament, in what organisers described as the biggest turnout to date, to demand justice for Indigenous deaths in custody and missing and murdered women, and holding governments to account in treaty negotiations.

Chants of "shame", "long live the resistance" and "from the river to the sea, always was always will be" rang out throughout the crowd as a dozen speakers addressed the crowd.

Indigenous activist and historian Dr Gary Foley said the failed voice referendum was proof the greatest obstacle to a better future was "Anglo-Australian racism born out of fear and ignorance" of history.

"We need to gently educate those who are not here today about the true nature of Australian history and why it is every year we gather here on this occasion," he told the crowd.

People march down Bourke Street during the Invasion Day rally in Melbourne.

Zoe Upton, a member of the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria involved in treaty negotiations, mourned the activists who came before her and said their work led to the determination to continue to speak up about injustices since settler landing.

Pro-Palestine activists who usually rally in central Melbourne each Sunday joined the protest, with demonstrators shutting down Russell and Swanston Streets as they chanted and marched towards Flinders Street Station.

Democracy in Colour national director and Palestinian woman Noura Mansour said the plight of Indigenous Australians and Palestinians were intertwined.

"We were never meant to survive ... but the fact that we are here over 200 years later, demanding treaty now, demanding land back, calling for a free Palestine is a miracle," she told the cheering crowd.

Aboriginal and Palestinian flags were brandished while banners read, "Australia: Stolen land, Palestine: Stolen land" and "237 years, yet no treaty".

Amid a large police presence in the city, the demonstration was largely peaceful with a few minor scuffles between protesters and members of the public.

Protestors march towards Victoria Park during an Invasion Day rally in Sydney.

Thousands gathered at Belmore Park in central Sydney with Aboriginal and Palestinian flags as hundreds of Aboriginal activists called for Australia Day to be abolished or the date changed.

Wiradjuri woman Lily Hodgson said she was at the rally for her ancestors.

"When you look into my eyes you'll see my ancestors," she told AAP.

"I'm here for everything that was taken from us, in our language, in our spirituality, and in our connection the country."

The rally headed towards Redfern, with thousands peacefully marching through the streets of Sydney's CBD amid a heavy police presence surrounding the protesters, including police horses.

Victoria Police said they had done "extensive planning" for Australia Day events and rallies while NSW Police promised to use "proactive policing strategies" to ensure minimal impact on the community.

People gather as they participate in an Invasion Day protest at Belmore Park in Sydney.

In Brisbane, thousands of people sat on the grass of Queens Garden donning black, red and yellow to peacefully listen to Aboriginal elders speak while marking January 26, with a giant Aboriginal flag laid on the lawns.

Speaker Uncle Bill criticised the Queensland government for scrapping the state's truth telling inquiry as one of the Liberal National Party's first moves in power.

"Things for Indigenous people are going down the drain," he told the crowd.

The crowd marched across Brisbane River to Musgrave Park chanting "always was, always will be Aboriginal land" as police officers lined the road.

Activists in Hobart are also marching to state parliament while in ACT an event was to take place at the Aboriginal Tent Embassy.

Other protests and cultural events were also being held in Perth, Adelaide and Darwin.