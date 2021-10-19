Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Cult compound raided over fear of 'ritualized killing'

    1. News
    2. World

     

    Three people are dead and three in hospital after a raid on the compound of a small religious organisation due to concerns the group was preparing to carry out "ritualized killing," Jamaican police say.

    Police responded on Sunday to reports that a congregant had been injured at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Church in the town of Albion, outside the resort town of Montego Bay, said Antony Anderson of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

    Upon arrival, police were shot at and separately attacked by a man wielding a knife, leading to an altercation in which one person died, Anderson said, adding that police later entered the compound by force.

    "A member of this church ... had been injured apparently when she chose to disobey some instructions given to her by the leaders of the organisation," Anderson said.

    "We were very concerned that some form of ritualized killing was going to take place here," said Anderson outside the compound, in comments broadcast by local media.

    "There are cult-like behaviours and a cult-like set-up that we have seen here."

    It was not immediately evident how the other two people died. Police said they could not provide further details.

    Anderson said that 14 children were rescued, while 31 women and 11 men remained in custody. The group had summoned 144 followers to be present on Sunday night.

    Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Church did not respond to a phone call and an email seeking comment.

    Police said the church's leader, Kevin Smith, was being questioned.

    Reuters

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter