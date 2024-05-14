Luxon forced to wear Highlanders jersey after losing bet

As if beating the Crusaders wasn't sweet enough.

Now Prime Minister Christopher Luxon - a Crusaders superfan - has been forced to don the jersey of the victorious Highlanders who broke a three-year winning drought over their southern neighbours on Saturday.

The Prime Minister looked distinctly uncomfortable squeezing into the Highlanders colours during an interview on Newstalk ZB this morning.

Luxon agreed to wear the jersey after losing a bet with Newstalk ZB producer Sam Carran.

He asked for an XL size but was given a very tight-fitting XS, the New Zealand Herald reported.