Farewell, possum: Comic legend Barry Humphries dies

Celebrated Australian entertainer Barry Humphries is being celebrated globally after dying from complications after hip surgery. He was 89.

The comedy legend was best known for his alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

He died on Saturday at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney surrounded by his immediate family, including his wife of 30 years Lizzie Spender, his children and 10 grandchildren.

"He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit," his family said in a statement on Saturday night.

"With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

"His passing leaves a void in so many lives."

Britain's King Charles III said that he was “saddened” to hear news of the comedian's death. A royal family representative revealed to News Corporation: “His Majesty is writing privately to Mr Humphries’ family as we speak.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Humphries was a great wit, satirist, writer and one of a kind.

"He was both gifted and a gift."

Tributes flowed from all corners of the world and, unsurprisingly, many came from Humphries' fellow travellers in the world of entertainment, including British comedians Ricky Gervais and Matt Lucas and Australians Adam Hills, Rove McManus, Marty Fields and Jason Donavon.

Gervais took to Twitter to say: "Farewell, Barry Humphries, you comedy genius."

Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was one of the "greatest ever Australians."

"A comic genius who used his exuberant alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, to say the otherwise unsayable."

Monty Python member Eric Idle said Humphries had made him laugh out loud since meeting him in 1968 and called him "one of the greatest civilised comedians to have ever lived".

Sir Michael Parkinson, who featured Humphries on his show in his guises as Dame Edna and Sir Les, said he was one of his favourite guests of all time and a dear friend.

"In a time when the word is bandied around far too easily, we have truly lost a genius," he told PA in a statement.

Humphries played Rupert Murdoch in the 1991 TV mini-series Selling Hitler and was invited to celebrate the news mogul's marriage to Jerry Hall in 2016.

The News Corp chairman and chief executive remembered the shape-shifting comedian as a genuine genius.

"His works, his creations, his spirit will echo across the generations and his friendship is eternal," Mr Murdoch told his outlets.

A man of many talents

Humphries lived in London for decades and returned to Sydney in December last year for Christmas. He subsequently suffered a fall and ended up having to have a hip replacement.

He delighted and outraged audiences for more than half a century with his cavalcade of grotesques, presented in a unique blend of old-style music hall and contemporary satire.

Among them were the gross Sir Les Patterson, Australia's cultural attache to the Court of St James; the melancholy and rambling senior Sandy Stone; and, in comic strip and film, the chundering Ocker in Pommyland, Barry McKenzie.

The multi-talented Humphries was also a respected character actor with many stage and screen credits, an author of novels and autobiography, and an accomplished landscape painter.

His numerous honours included being awarded an Order of Australia in 1982, made a Commander of the British Empire in 2007 and featuring on Australian postage stamps.

Humphries had four marriages, reformed from alcoholism and took his shows around Australia and the world.

Barry Humphries with wife Lizzie Spender. Photo: Getty Images

Early career

Born in Melbourne on February 17, 1934 his parents were comfortable, loving and strait-laced.

Before he'd finished at Melbourne Grammar, Humphries was more interested in art and secondhand bookshops than football or cadets.

Humphries joined the Melbourne Theatre Company and while touring Victoria created Edna Everage as a dowdy, complacent Moonee Ponds housewife. That Edna was a long way from the internationally feted, egomaniacal superstar she was to become.

He moved to Sydney, joining the Philip Street Revue.

In 1959 he settled in London and was soon working in Peter Cook's comedy venue The Establishment.

Humphries, with New Zealand artist Nicholas Garland, created the Barry McKenzie comic strip for the satirical magazine Private Eye in 1964.

Bazza was a boozy parody of the ugly Australian abroad, full of phrases like the "technicolour yawn", "siphon the python" and "the one-eyed trouser snake", but also a foil for the pompous, devious and hypocritical Poms.

When the strips came out as a book, the Australian government banned it because it "relied on indecency for its humour".

By then Humphries' drinking was out of control. In Melbourne in late 1970, he was charged with being drunk and disorderly and was rolled in a city gutter. He finally admitted himself to a hospital specialising in alcoholism for the treatment that would turn him into a lifelong abstainer.

In 1972 came the first Barry McKenzie film - financially supported by the Australian government, despite the earlier ban.

It was savaged by the critics, largely because they trembled at what the world's first film to feature full frontal vomiting would do to Australia's image overseas. But it was a popular success sparked a renaissance in the moribund Australian film industry.

As Dame Edna. Photo: Getty Images

Hello possums! - the rise of Dame Edna

A sequel two years later included Gough Whitlam knighting Edna, who was McKenzie's aunt.

Outside Australia, she struggled for a while, with her early London appearances being panned.

Dame Edna was introduced by, on debut, Sir Les ("I'm as full as a bull's bum") Patterson.

The Dame picked out "possums" from the audience and make them squirm - the "Senior" drugged for his evening leave from the twilight home; or for an exchange of confidences, like "My husband has never seen me naked, nor has he expressed the least desire to do so." It ended in a blizzard of gladdies.

It was a huge critical and popular success.

But the show bombed in New York. Humphries said: "When the New York Times tells you to close, you close."

Dame Edna was more than Humphries in drag. She was a fully formed character, with family and background, memories and tastes.

Although a household name in Britain and Australia, the US market proved hard to crack despite several attempts. That changed in 2000, when he was 66, and his "Dame Edna: The Royal Tour" on Broadway earned him a Tony award and role in the sitcom Ally McBeal.

Humphries remained wedded to the stage until the very end, even as his health deteriorated.

He married four times. The first, to Melbourne actress Brenda Wright when he was 21, was brief.

He is survived by his wife Lizzie, his children Tessa, Emily, Oscar and Rupert, and 10 beloved grandchildren.

- additional reporting by Reuters, NZ Herald