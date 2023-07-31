Hottest week ever just the start: meteorologists

Locals help firefighters as they try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village Vlyhada near Athens, on July 19, in Greece. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The world has just gone through a remarkable experience. It endured the hottest week ever recorded between July 3 and 10 and there is a good chance July will see the highest global temperatures in the last 120,000 years.

And meteorologists say there is more to come — a lot more.

Soaring levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and an unusual band of strong winds that have hovered high over the Atlantic have already triggered heatwaves in the US, Greece, Spain, Italy and a host of other nations.

Red weather alerts have been issued across Europe and last week wildfires were raging in Croatia, on the Adriatic coast, and in Navarra in Spain; while tourist targets such as the Acropolis were closed as temperatures soared into the forties.

The Earth has not experienced anything like it since instrumental measures of air temperatures began in the 1850s, the World Meteorological Organisation revealed earlier this month.

"We are in uncharted territory and that is worrying news for the planet," WMO director of climate services Prof Christopher Hewitt said.

This point was backed by Karsten Haustein, a research fellow in atmospheric radiation at Leipzig University.

"The chances are that the month of July will be the hottest month ever ... ‘ever’ meaning since the Eemian [interglacial period], which is some 120,000 years ago."

On top of the triggers of the present record-breaking heatwaves, a growing El Nino event in the Pacific is beginning to make its presence felt across the globe.

El Nino is a periodic climatic event that occurs when the circulation of the equatorial Pacific Ocean shifts and its temperature rises, causing knock-on heat impacts around the world.

"A typical El Nino temporarily adds about 0.2°C to average global temperature," Met Office climate variability modelling manager Jeff Knight said.

"This increase is dwarfed by the 1.2°C that we have seen from climate change since the Industrial Revolution but added to that human-induced warming, a new global temperature record is still likely to be set before the end of next year."

As a result, many scientists warn this year or next could see world temperatures pass the 1.5°C threshold that was set by the IPCC as being the upper limit for a rise in global warming that would avoid the planet passing through meteorological tipping points that could bring irreversible changes to world weather patterns.

The consequences of a new record heatwave occurring very soon will be profound and dangerous, scientists say.

More than 61,000 people are now estimated to have died as a result of the soaring temperatures that gripped Europe last summer.

Given the likelihood of that record being broken this year — or next year at the latest — there is a strong chance that 2022’s grim death toll will be topped very soon with Mediterranean nations such as Greece, Spain and Italy likely to suffer the worst consequences.

According to UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres "climate change is out of control".

He warned that if the world persisted in delaying key measures needed to limit fossil fuel emissions, it would move into "a catastrophic situation".

Many scientists have reacted to this alarm with rueful resignation. They have warned for more than 30 years that continued burning of fossil fuels would trigger the heatwaves we are now experiencing.

"We should not be at all surprised with the high global temperatures," Prof Richard Betts, climate scientist at the Met Office and University of Exeter, told the BBC. "This is all a stark reminder of what we’ve known for a long time, and we will see ever-more extremes until we stop building up more greenhouse gases in the atmosphere." — Guardian News and Media