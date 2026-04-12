Hundreds arrested at Trafalgar Square protest

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London's Metropolitan Police said in a post on X that people were arrested for showing support for a "proscribed organisation".
The gathering was the first since London's High Court ruled in February that a ban designating the pro-Palestinian group as a terrorist organisation was unlawful. UK Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood has been granted approval to appeal the ruling.
Lawmakers banned Palestine Action -- which accuses Britain's government of complicity in what it says are Israeli war crimes in Gaza -- under anti-terrorism legislation last July after some members broke into a Royal Air Force base.
Israel has repeatedly denied any abuses in its war in Gaza.
During Saturday's (local time) demonstration, placard-holding protesters, some wearing black and white Palestinian scarves and waving Palestinian flags, sat on the ground or on camping chairs.