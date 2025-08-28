Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces launched a large-scale overnight drone and missile attack on Kyiv, killing four people, injuring more than 20 and damaging residential and other buildings across several districts in the city, Ukrainian officials said today.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that the dead included two children, with more than 20 injured. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported 22 injuries, including three children.

The Ukrainian capital's military administration said drones and missiles had been deployed in the assault.

"Unfortunately, the Russians' style is typical in their attacks," Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, wrote on Telegram.

"Combined strikes, from different directions. And systematic, targeting ordinary residential buildings."

Officials listed numerous buildings that had suffered damage, including several high-rise apartment blocks.

Tkachenko said there had been heavy damage to two apartment buildings on opposite sides of the Dnipro River.

In Darnytskyi district, an eastern suburb, a five-storey building had been partly destroyed, he said, and rescue teams were searching the rubble for trapped residents.

Emergency crews are tackling the aftermath of the attacks at more than 20 sites in the capital, he added.

Fires have broken out throughout the city.

Images posted online showed apartments ablaze on upper floors of high-rise dwellings and smoke billowing from buildings. Reuters could not immediately verify the images.