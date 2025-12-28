At least 15 dead in Guatemala bus plunge

Paramedics and firefighters stand next to the covered bodies of victims after the crash. Photo: CVB Volunteer Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

At least 15 people were killed and 19 injured when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine on the Inter-American Highway in western Guatemala, authorities say.

“Fifteen people have died in this traffic accident — 11 men, three women and a minor,” Leandro Amado, a spokesperson for local firefighters, told reporters, adding that around 19 injured people were taken to hospitals near the scene.

The crash occurred in the Solola Department between kilometres 172 and 174, an area known for dense fog that reduces visibility for drivers.

Images shared by the fire department on social media early on Saturday (local time) showed the wrecked bus in the ravine as firefighters worked to rescue victims.