At least 27 dead, scores injured in Bangladesh plane crash

Firefighters and army personnel work next to the aircraft wreckage following the crash. Photo: Reuters

At least 27 people, most of them children, were killed when a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a college and school campus in Dhaka, officials say, and 88 people were being treated in hospital.

It was earlier reported that 164 people had been injured.

The F-7 BGI jet took off at 1:06pm on Monday (local time) from the Bangladesh Air Force base in Kurmitola, Dhaka, as part of a routine training mission, but encountered a mechanical failure, the spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury, said.

"The pilot ... made a valiant attempt to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas. Despite his best efforts, the aircraft ... crashed into a two-storey building belonging to Milestone School and College," he said.

The pilot was among those killed in the incident, the military said, adding that a committee had been formed to investigate its cause.

Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser on health, told reporters that 27 people had died and 88 were admitted to hospital with burn injuries. Those dead included 25 children, a teacher and the pilot.

The F-7 BGI is the final and most advanced variant in China's Chengdu J-7/F-7 aircraft family, according to Jane’s Information Group. Bangladesh signed a contract for 16 aircraft in 2011 and deliveries were completed by 2013.

The Chengdu F-7 is the licence-built version of the Soviet MiG-21.

FIRE, DESPAIR AT CRASH SITE

Videos of the aftermath of the crash showed a big fire near a lawn emitting a thick plume of smoke into the sky, as crowds watched from a distance.

Firefighters sprayed water on the mangled remains of the plane, which appeared to have rammed into the side of a building, damaging iron grills and creating a gaping hole in the structure, footage filmed by Reuters showed.

"A third-grade student was brought in dead, and three others, aged 12, 14 and 40, were admitted to the hospital," said Bidhan Sarker, head of the burn unit at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where some victims were taken.

Images from the scene also showed people screaming and crying as others tried to comfort them.

"When I was picking (up) my kids and went to the gate, I realised something came from behind ... I heard an explosion. When I looked back, I only saw fire and smoke," said Masud Tarik, a teacher at the school.

The incident comes a little over a month after an Air India plane crashed on top of a medical college hostel in neighbouring India's Ahmedabad city, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 on the ground, marking the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.