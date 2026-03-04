'Not Winston Churchill': Trump slams Starmer

President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, saying his lack of immediate support for US strikes on Iran showed "this is not Winston Churchill we're dealing with".

Trump has lashed out at Starmer three times this week after he said neither the British military, or its air bases, were involved in the initial United States and Israeli strikes on Tehran that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday.

Starmer told parliament that the government had learnt from its mistakes in backing the US in the 2003 Iraq war, and said any military action must have a "viable, thought-through plan".

He also said he did not believe in "regime change from the skies".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer makes a statement at the House of Commons regarding Britain's response to the war in Iran. Photo: © House of Commons / handout via Reuters

But Starmer has since allowed the US to use bases in the United Kingdom to launch what he called limited and defensive strikes to weaken Tehran's capabilities, after Iran hit US allies in the region with drones and missiles.

On Monday, a British base in Cyprus was hit by a drone that Cypriot officials said was likely launched by Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, prompting London to send a destroyer and more helicopters with counter-drone technology to the region.

Trump told reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday that he was very disappointed with Britain.

"This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with," he said, comparing Starmer with Britain's revered wartime leader.

Trump also criticised Starmer's decision to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago, home to the US-UK air base of Diego Garcia, saying they have "been very, very uncooperative with that stupid island".

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (left) met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: Reuters

TRUMP SAYS STRONGER PARTNERS IN EUROPE

Starmer has been criticised from all sides at home for his decision, with opponents on the left calling for him to condemn the military action while on the right, opposition leaders Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage attacked Starmer for failing to back Britain's key security and intelligence ally.

Britain has long prided itself on its relationship with the US, aided by British leaders such as Churchill, Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair cultivating strong relationships with their counterparts, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

Starmer, a centre-left former lawyer, surprised his critics when he too struck up a solid relationship with Trump, but that has been tested in the last year as the US leader became more combative on a number of fronts.

Trump earlier told the Sun newspaper he never thought he would see Britain become a reluctant partner, instead heaping praise on France and Germany.

"This was the most solid relationship of all. And now we have very strong relationships with other countries in Europe.

"France has been great. They've all been great. The UK has been much different from others."

Britain, France and Germany released a joint statement in response to Iranian attacks on Saturday, saying they were in close contact with the US, Israel and partners in the region, and were calling for a resumption of negotiations.

Starmer has defended his response, telling parliament on Monday he had to judge what was in Britain's national interest.

"That is what I have done, and I stand by it," he said.

Polling published by YouGov on Tuesday showed people in Britain were opposed to the US strikes on Iran by 49% to 28%.