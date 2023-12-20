NZ man dies in Cook Islands from suspected drowning

Avaavaroa passage, where the 50-year old New Zealand man died. Photo: Cook Islands News

A 50-year-old New Zealand man died in Rarotonga yesterday afternoon after swimming in one of the islands' lagoon passages.

Police spokesperson Trevor Pitt said a distress call was received shortly after 4pm local time.

Avaavaroa passage is a popular spot for swimming with sea turtles.

Pitt said the man was recovered by a turtle tour operator but was unresponsive.

Pitt said he thought the man was on holiday and confirmed he was in Rarotonga with at least one other family member.

He said Rarotonga's passages were notoriously dangerous and had strong rips.

"At certain times of the day, where the current is most strong, these rips can overwhelm swimmers quite easily, even the strongest swimmer won't be able to fight those currents.

"We have had several fatalities in the lagoon around passages over the past years...unfortunately many of these fatalities in the water have involved visitors."

There was ongoing messaging advising guests and visitors about the risks at the passages, including signage advising guests not to go swimming, he said.

Pitt said he was not sure what the condition of the passage was when the man went swimming but said the conditions had been windy in recent days, and the water was turbulent.

"Police are currently completing their inquiries and waiting a medical report from the hospital before referring the matter to the coroner."

It is the third water-related death in Rarotonga this year.

The first involved a 52-year-old mother who was trying to save her 11-year-old daughter.

The second was a 49-year-old woman from New Zealand who drowned in the lagoon outside The Edgewater Resort and Spa in Rarotonga.