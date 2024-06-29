Obituary: Paul Auster, author

American Novelist and Film Director Paul Auster at his home in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Getty Images

Prolific US author Paul Auster was revered for his inventive writing for print and screen. Starting in the 1970s, Auster completed more than 30 books, from memoirs to novels to poetry. He was shortlisted for the Booker Prize and voted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In the mid-1990s Auster collaborated with director Wayne Wang on the acclaimed art-house film Smoke, and he went on to make his own movies, such as Lulu on the Bridge and The Inner Life of Martin Frost. "He was a wonderful storyteller in the postmodern vein," the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Powers said of Auster. "He would take you through all these twists and turns and loops and still make you keep reading." Paul Auster died on April 30 aged 77. — Agencies