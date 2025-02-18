Pope remains in hospital for 'complex' infection

Doctors have changed treatment for Pope Francis' respiratory tract infection to tackle a "complex clinical situation" and he will remain in hospital for as long as necessary, the Vatican says.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday last week.

"The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, which has led to a further modification of the therapy," a brief statement said.

"All tests conducted up to today are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require an appropriate hospital stay."

Pope Francis has been pontiff since 2013. He has had influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years. Photo: Reuters

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pontiff was "in good spirits". He did not specify whether the Pope was suffering from a bacterial or viral infection.

In an evening update, the Vatican said Francis was in "stable" condition, with no fever.

While a bacterial infection can be treated with antibiotics, viral infections cannot. Viruses usually have to run their course, but the patient can be assisted with other medicines to bring down a fever or help their body fight the infection.

A polymicrobial infection is one caused by two or more micro-organisms, and can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

The Rev. Dr Andrea Vicini, a Jesuit priest and medical doctor, said polymicrobial is a generic term that does not specify an infection's root cause.

Vicini did not have knowledge of the Pope's case beyond the Vatican's public statements but said it was notable that the Vatican revealed earlier on Monday that the Pope ate breakfast, indicating he was not on a respirator.

"It also means the body is not debilitated to the point of not being able to take food and digest it," said Vicini, a professor at Boston College.

Francis, who has been pontiff since 2013, has had influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years. As a young adult he developed pleurisy and had part of one lung removed, and in recent times has been prone to lung infections.

The Vatican said the Pope's weekly audience in St Peter's Square, set for Wednesday, had been cancelled "due to the continued hospitalization of the Holy Father".

The Pope's doctors had earlier ordered complete rest, and Francis was unable to deliver his regular weekly prayer on Sunday to pilgrims in St Peter's Square or lead a special Mass for artists to mark the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year.

A nun prays at a statue of the late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital in Rome where Pope Francis is receiving treatment. Photo: Reuters

'QUITE WORRIED' BY ABSENCE

Pilgrims visiting the Vatican on Monday offered their hopes that Francis would recover soon.

"We certainly wish for him to get better very quickly," said Rev. Tyler Carter, a Catholic priest from the United States. "He is our father and our shepherd, and so we want his continued health and blessing."

Manuel Rossi, a tourist from Milan, Italy, said he was "quite worried" when the Pope cancelled his appearance on Sunday.

"I am 18 years old so I have seen few popes in my life, and am very close to him," said Rossi. "I hope he recovers as soon as possible."

While in hospital over the weekend, the Pope continued his recent practice of making phone calls to speak with members of a Catholic parish in Gaza, Italian broadcaster Mediaset reported on Monday.

One of the parish members said Francis had called on Friday and Saturday and was in "good spirits" but sounded "a bit tired".

"Pope Francis is touched by the numerous messages of affection and closeness that he continues to receive during these hours," the Vatican said.