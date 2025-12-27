Quds Force member killed

The Israeli military said yesterday its forces killed a member of Iran’s Quds Force in Lebanon who had been involved in planning attacks from Syria and Lebanon.

The military identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawhari, calling him a key operative in the force’s unit 840.

He was killed in Ansariyeh after his vehicle was struck.

Al-Jawhari "operated under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was involved in terror activities, directed by Iran, against the State of Israel and its security forces", the military said.