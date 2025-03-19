Samoan govt to decide fate of sunken NZ navy vessel

New Zealand Navy divers survey the area around HMNZS Manawanui on the southern coast of Upulo. File photo: New Zealand Defence Force

The Samoan government is to decide the future of the wreck of the HMNZS Manawanui which sank off the south coast of Upolu, Samoa more than five months ago.

The 'No Fish' notice has been lifted for more than 4000 people in nine villages on the south coast of Upolu where the Manawanui hit the Tafitoala Reef and sank on October 6.

Salvors confirmed the remaining fuel and pollutants were removed from the wreck, but questions remained about the impact the sinking was having on the fragile marine environment.

"There were 10 tanks that were very difficult to access but we finally were able to get clearance and confirmation that there's no diesel or fuel remaining in those tanks," Samoa Marine Advisory Committee chair Fui Tupai Mau Simanu said from Apia.

"That was always the concern because it was very dangerous but finally after a bit of trial and error and having a good experience after working around the area for quite some time they were finally able to come up with a safe process to access those tanks and clear them."

New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins said she understood the government of Samoa favoured the Manawanui being left on the reef, and "they're working through how that might happen".

However, Fui Tupai Mau Simanu said there were three options before Samoa's Cabinet in a report.

"Hundred percent removal, remove parts that could be considered to be a hazard or whatever, and leave bits that are too dangerous to move, and of course leave it there and just take out everything that can be taken out and just leave the skeleton of the structure.

"I've already said that there hasn't been a decision on that so the decision awaits when the report comes out and then we'll finally make public what the decision is."

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) confirmed salvors were removing weapons, ammunition and equipment, including a container crane, from on and around the wreck.

The warship was reported to be carrying 900,000 to 950,000 litres of diesel fuel when it hit the reef, and up to 200,000 litres was estimated to have leaked in the first week.

Diesel fuel slicks from the Manawanui observed from aerial shots in October 2024. Photo: Ministry of Works Transport and Infrastructure Samoa

NZDF said more than 320,000 litres of diesel fuel mixed with seawater and another 45,000 litres of contaminated fuel have been safely salvaged from the wreck.

"There's approximately over 600,000 litres that's unaccountable for [sic], of which some of it was burnt, some of it was captured by our divers, and the remainder was released into um, in the environment," NZDF Group Captain Rob Shearer said.

However, there was no figure for the amount of fuel and pollutants that leaked into the environment.

"We can't estimate that because we we simply can't, because we don't know how much was consumed in the fire. We know how much was roughly recovered by the divers but the remaining is - it would be an estimate," Group Captain Shearer said.

Waikato University Associate Professor in biodiversity and ecology Nick Ling said the discrepancy lies with not knowing how much fuel has leaked into the ocean and no ecological assessments have been released that show the environmental impact from the sinking.

"We can't really make an assessment of where that oil has gone.

"Obviously when the ship first sank there was a fire which could have burnt some of the fuel and there were reports of fairly significant oil spills at the time, so one just has to wonder about the accuracy of that estimate that it was 200 tonnes that has actually been released.

The Manawanui's anchor is seen on the reef, where its chain is causing damage as it sways with the currents. Photo: Ministry of Works Transport and Infrastructure Samoa

"It could have been substantially more over the time that the ship has been on the bottom," Ling said.

"The thing that I'm mostly unhappy with in the response to date is that it doesn't sound like there's been a lot of interaction with the locals and about how they feel about the progress and what the ultimate future holds for the wreck."

Concern has also been raised about how the New Zealand government and NZDF had responded to the sinking. Auckland University of Technology Law School Professor Paul Myburgh said both had downplayed how serious the situation was.

"If this incident had happened off the Great Barrier Reef of Australia would the New Zealand government's response be the same as it has been in respect to this incident in Samoa? I very much doubt it.

"Equally I very much doubt that Australia would allow us to get away with what we've actually been able to get away with thus far in Samoa," Professor Myburgh said.

"So, you know despite the New Zealand government saying that it treats all countries equally, I do think that there's a lack of transparency and there's a lack of information and I can understand why the villagers are very frustrated."

Professor Myburgh also pointed to Defence Minister Collins downplaying the situation.

"When she was interviewed initially and the villagers' concerns were put to her she described it as a trickle. Now 500,000 litres is nobody's definition of a trickle. This is a serious incident."

In response, Collins said she had "full confidence in the way the NZDF has responded to the initial sinking of, and fuel recovering from the HMNZS Manawanui."