Samoan villagers plead for Manawanui compensation

RNZN divers survey the area around the sunken HMNZS Manawanui in October last year. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force

The future of the Manawanui wreckage and potential compensation payments remain a major talking point in Samoa.

The Royal New Zealand Navy vessel ran aground on a reef off the south coast of Upolu in October last year and sank.

New Zealand paid $NZ6 million to the Samoan government over it; however, communities are yet to see any money.

Tafitoala village has been directly affected by the maritime disaster.

Resident Fagailesau Afaaso Junior Saleupu said the New Zealand High Commission and Samoa government held a short meeting regarding potential compensation options this week.

Three options were tabled around the distribution process. One involved the Samoan government being responsible for the distribution of payments among families and affected businesses. Another involved the district authority being responsible for distributing payments.

The Samoan government has previously said it intends to finalise the compensation process once it passes a budget, which it reportedly intends to do at the end of this month.

Fagailesau said this week's meeting, which involved representatives from Samoa's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, seemed to be on a tight timeframe.

"It's not enough time for us to raise questions and… give them our opinion about the problem."

He believed the Samoan government should be responsible for distributing the money directly to those affected and said many people were concerned that the wreckage remained on the reef.

"I don't think it's good for us in the long run."

Fagailesau also said many locals feared the compensation amount - which equates to $WST10 million - simply was not enough to manage the long-term impacts of the wreckage on the environment.

He also said families in Tafitoala had been severely limited by the 2km prohibition zone around the wreckage.

"My village - we are fighting for a big amount for us because we are the… people that are really affected.

"The two-kilometre zone - it covers the area that we access for fishing every day. We're eating tinned fish."

Fagailesau also said the Samoan government told locals it intended to hold more meetings over compensation in the future.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said he hadn't been aware of any locals eating tinned fish due to the wreckage.

Peters spoke to Pacific Waves about the Manawanui. He reiterated that the Samoan government was leading the ongoing process around compensation and the wreckage, which included any discussion around its removal.

He also denied there was any cover-up over the environmental impacts of the wreckage.

To date, no environmental report on the impacts of Manawanui sinking has been made public.

"It's not a matter of being covert or secretive about it," Peters said.

"It's analysing what we're dealing with, and I think that probably better explains what's happening here."

Peters said the New Zealand government had been open and transparent in its dealing and continued to work with the Samoan government over the incident.

"This terrible tragedy happened, which we massively regret - no one more than me."

But Samoa surf guide Manu Percival said the New Zealand government's behaviour had not been good enough.

For months, Percival had been in contact with the New Zealand High Commission about compensation for the boat fuel he used in the immediate aftermath of the disaster to assist with clean-up.

"It's real crazy. No one's got any compensation."

He also said it had been difficult to get any concrete answers from the Samoan government over the future of the wreckage and compensation.

"It's kind of getting tossed between two different government departments."

Percival believed New Zealand should remove its wreckage and that the compensation amount paid to the Samoan government was "an absolute joke".

Peters said the $NZ6 million was the amount requested by the Samoan government.