Smiling King back in public: 'I'm alright, thank you'

A smiling and healthy-looking King Charles III has returned to public duties or the first time since he was diagnosed with cancer in February, telling patients at a treatment centre for the disease in London that he was "alright".

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that doctors were sufficiently pleased with the 75-year-old King's response to treatment for the unspecified form of cancer that he would be able to resume some public-facing engagements.

The first of these saw Charles and his wife Queen Camilla visit the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre on Tuesday where he looked cheerful, waving to those gathered outside on his arrival.

"I'm alright, thank you," Charles told one patient, while he said to another that he would be having treatment himself later.

King Charles talks with patient Asha Millan during a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London. Photo: Reuters

The visit also marked Charles becoming the new patron of the Cancer Research UK charity, designed to help raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis of the disease.

The King's health issues began in January this year when it was revealed that he would be admitted to hospital to have a corrective procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

The following month, Buckingham Palace said tests had uncovered the presence of a "form of cancer", but gave no further details beyond saying it did not involve his prostate.

He has rested and undergone treatment since then, continuing with official state duties in private. He was well enough to greet well-wishers after an Easter church service at the end of March.

King Charles receives flowers from a young cancer patient. He was accompanied by Queen Camilla (pictured right) on his first public visit since being diagnosed with the disease in February. Photo: Reuters

Although his diary will be carefully managed to minimise any risks to his health, the palace said he might attend some annual events such as Trooping the Colour military parade in June, as well as commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the World War 2 D-Day landings, also in June.

The Palace has confirmed Charles and Camilla will host a state visit by the Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako in late June.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said the King's return was "great news".

"We all continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery as he returns to public duty," the spokesman told reporters.

Charles' illness came less than 18 months after he succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II. His nephew Peter Phillips has said the monarch, who is know for his desire to keep busy, had found the limitation imposed by his treatment frustrating.

Also absent has been Charles' daughter-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, the wife of his son and heir Prince William, who is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests in the wake of major abdominal surgery revealed cancer had been present.