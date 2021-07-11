Sunday, 11 July 2021

Statue at centre of deadly protest removed

    1. News
    2. World

    Workers remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee after years of legal battle. Photo...
    Workers remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee after years of legal battle. Photo: Reuters
    A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove it led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a car and killed.

    Shortly after the removal of the Lee statue, a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson was also removed from its base in another city park.

    Onlookers who had gathered hours earlier cheered as the statues were loaded onto trucks and driven away.

    Statues honouring leaders of the pro-slavery Confederate side in the American Civil War have become a focus of protests against racism in recent years.

    The college town's planned removal of the Lee statue in 2017 prompted a rally by white supremacists that turned deadly when a car driven into a crowd by a self-described neo-Nazi killed a counter-protester, 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

    Weeks later, the Charlottesville city council unanimously ordered the Jackson statue to be removed.

    Citizens including the Virginia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans sued Charlottesville over the removal plans.

    In April this year, Virginia's highest court ruled the city could remove both Confederate statues, overturning a state Circuit Court decision that had upheld the citizen lawsuit.

    Charlottesville will keep the statues in storage until it makes a final decision about what to do with them, officials said in a statement on Friday.

    The city installed protective fencing and designated no-parking zones around the parks in anticipation of Saturday's removals, the statement said.

    Asked whether the city was aware of any planned protests, city spokesman Brian Wheeler said, "an indication of how we feel about this is, we're inviting the public to join us in the park."

    "We think a lot of our community members really want to be there to see this happen."

    Reuters

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter