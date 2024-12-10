Suspect named, detained in insurance CEO's killing

Luigi Mangione (26) has been named as a suspect in the killing of the health insurance CEO Brian Thompson. Photo: X/Twitter

Authorities have arrested the man suspected of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson in a brazen shooting outside a Manhattan hotel last week, New York City officials said on Monday, ending a massive five-day manhunt.

The suspect, identified as Luigi Mangione, 26, was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after he was spotted eating at a McDonald's by an employee of the fast food restaurant who believed he resembled the gunman, officials said at a news conference.

Mangione was found with a "ghost gun" - a firearm assembled from parts, making it untraceable - and a silencer consistent with the weapon used to shoot Thompson, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, as well as clothing and a mask similar to those worn by the killer. The ghost gun may have been produced by a 3D printer, said Joseph Kenny, the NYPD's chief of detectives.

Mangione had multiple fraudulent identifications, including a fake New Jersey ID that matched the one used by the gunman to check into a Manhattan hostel days before the shooting, officials said.

Police also found a handwritten document that speaks to "both his motivation and his mindset," Tisch said. While the document did not mention specific targets, Mangione harboured "ill will toward corporate America," Kenny added.

Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, attended college in Pennsylvania, had ties to San Francisco and last lived in Honolulu, officials said.

CCTV footage of the shooter in New York. Photos: NYPD

He was arrested on firearms charges by Altoona police, and New York detectives are on their way to Pennsylvania to question him, Tisch said. He will likely be extradited to New York at some point to face charges related to the murder.

Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel early on Wednesday morning by a masked man who appeared to wait for his arrival before shooting the executive from behind.

The suspect ran from the scene and then rode a bike into Central Park. Surveillance video captured him exiting the park and taking a taxi to a bus station in northern Manhattan, where police believe he used a bus to flee the city.

Police said Thompson appeared to be deliberately targeted.

The words "deny," "defend" and "depose" were carved into shell casings found at the scene, several news outlets have reported. The words evoke the title of a book critical of the insurance industry published in 2010 titled "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It."

A Facebook profile that appears to belong to Mangione identified him as a native of Towson, Maryland, and a former student at the University of Pennsylvania. Photos appear to show Mangione at Stanford University wearing Stanford-branded clothing.

Neither university immediately responded to requests for comment.

An X account that appears owned by Mangione says he has an M.S.E. and B.S.E. in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania and lives in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Thompson's murder unleashed a wave of frustration from Americans who have seen their health insurance claims or care denied, faced unexpected costs or paid more for premiums and medical care - all trends that are rising, according to recent data.

Thompson, a father of two, had been CEO of UnitedHealth Group's insurance unit since April 2021, part of a 20-year career with the company. He had been in New York to attend the company's annual investor conference.

A UnitedHealth spokesperson declined to comment on the latest reports.