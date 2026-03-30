Thieves make a break with 12 tonnes of KitKats

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Twelve tonnes of KitKat chocolate bars went missing in Europe after thieves made off with the truck transporting them, Swiss food giant Nestle said.

KitKat, which is made by Nestle, said the truck carrying 413,793 bars of its new range set off from central Italy to distribute the chocolate throughout Europe, but never reached its scheduled final destination in Poland.

AFP reports that the brand warned that "the theft may lead to a shortage of KitKats appearing on shelf", acknowledging that "consumers, unfortunately, may struggle to find their favourite chocolates ahead of Easter".

KitKat did not say where specifically the goods had gone missing, but said "the vehicle and its contents remain unaccounted for".

In a separate statement, KitKat said the missing bars were traceable via a unique batch code. Anyone scanning the batch numbers of the stolen chocolate would receive instructions on how to contact KitKat.

"Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes," KitKat said.