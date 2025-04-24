Trump 'thinks he has a deal' with Zelenskyy, Putin

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump says he thinks he has a deal with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to settle the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House, Trump also said he found it harder than expected to work with the Ukrainian leader. Other administration officials said earlier in the day that a deal remained elusive and that the United States could walk away from peace talks in the absence of quick progress.

"I think Russia is ready and a lot of people said Russia wanted to go for the whole thing. And I think we have a deal with Russia. We have to get a deal with Zelenskyy," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelenskyy. So far, it's been harder...But, I think we have a deal with both. I hope they do it, because I'm looking to save and, you know, we spent a lot of money, but this is about a lot of humanity," Trump said.

Asked about a US proposal presented to Ukraine that would see Crimea recognised as de jure Russian territory, Trump did not directly address the matter, saying that he had "no favourites" between Ukraine and Russia and that he just wanted the war to end.

Trump's comments appeared to contradict those of some other high-ranking administration officials.

Just hours before, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump was "frustrated" with the pace of talks and that Zelenskyy "seems to be moving in the wrong direction."