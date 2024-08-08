Tsunami alerts after 7.1 quake hits Japan

A magnitude 7.1 quake has hit southwestern Japan, triggering tsunami advisories, but there were no immediate signs of damage, its meteorological agency says.

The quake happened about 4.43pm on Thursday (local time) off Miyazaki prefecture on the western major island of Kyushu, the JMA said.

There have been no reports of abnormalities at nuclear power plants following the quake, and the government was checking for damage and casualties, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

In Miyazaki, waves as high as 50cm have been observed, public broadcaster NHK said.