UK man arrested for posting support of terror attack

    A man has been arrested in Britain for posting support for the man accused of the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

    A man, 24, was arrested in Oldham, north of Manchester, on suspicion of sending malicious communications, the Sunday Times reported.

    The newspaper was shown a secret Cabinet Office assessment that warns that the far right now poses a greater threat than Islamist terrorism in some parts of Britain.

    Neo-Nazi extremists are causing police greater concern than jihadists in areas understood to include Lincolnshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire, according to a briefing prepared for officials last month.

