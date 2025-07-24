UN court: countries can be held responsible for emissions

By Jamie Tahana, for RNZ Pacific in The Hague

The United Nations' highest court has found that countries can be held legally responsible for their greenhouse gas emissions, in a ruling highly anticipated by Pacific countries long frustrated with the pace of global action to address climate change.

In a landmark opinion delivered on Wednesday in The Hague, the president of the International Court of Justice, Yuji Iwasawa, said climate change was an "urgent and existential threat" that was "unequivocally" caused by human activity with consequences and effects that crossed borders.

The court's opinion was the culmination of six years of advocacy and diplomatic manoeuvring which started with a group of Pacific university students in 2019. They were frustrated at what they saw was a lack of action to address the climate crisis, and saw current mechanisms to address it as woefully inadequate.

Their idea was backed by the government of Vanuatu, which convinced the UN General Assembly to seek the court's advisory opinion on what countries' obligations are under international law.

Climate activists and campaigners demonstrate outside the International Court of Justice. Photo: Reuters

The court's 15 judges were asked to provide an opinion on two questions: What are countries obliged to do under existing international law to protect the climate and environment and, second, what are the legal consequences for governments when their acts - or lack of action - have significantly harmed the climate and environment?

Reading a summary that took nearly two hours to deliver, Iwasawa said states had clear obligations under international law, and that countries - and, by extension, individuals and companies within those countries - are required to curb emissions.

The environment and human rights obligations set out in international law did indeed apply to climate change, he said.

"The protection of the environment is a precondition for the enjoyment of human rights," he said, adding that sea-level rise, desertification, drought and natural disasters "may significantly impair certain human rights, including the right to life".

To reach its conclusion, judges waded through tens of thousands of pages of written submissions and heard two weeks of oral arguments in what the court said is the ICJ's largest-ever case, with more than a hundred countries and international organisations providing testimony.

They also examined the entire corpus of international law - including human rights conventions, the law of the sea, the Paris climate agreement and many others - to determine whether countries have a human rights obligation to address climate change.

Major powers and emitters, like the United States and China, had argued in their testimonies that existing UN agreements, such as the 2015 Paris climate accord, were sufficient to address climate change.

But the court found that states' obligations extended beyond climate treaties, instead to many other areas of international law, such as human rights law, environmental law, and laws around restricting cross-border harm.

Significantly for many Pacific countries, the court also provided an opinion on what would happen if sea levels rose to such a level that some states were lost altogether. "Once a state is established, the disappearance of one of its constituent elements would not necessarily entail the loss of its statehood."

The ICJ's opinion is legally non-binding. But even so, advocates say it carries significant legal and political weight that cannot be ignored, potentially opening the floodgates for climate litigation and claims for compensation or reparations for climate-related loss and damage.

Individuals and groups could bring lawsuits against their own countries for failing to comply with the court's opinion, and states could also return to the International Court of Justice to hold each other to account.

The opinion would also be a powerful precedent for legislators and judges to call on as they tackle questions related to the climate crisis, and give small countries greater weight in negotiations over future Conference of the Parties (COP) agreements and other climate mechanisms.

Outside the court, several dozen climate activists, from both the Netherlands and abroad, had gathered on a square as cyclists and trams rumbled by on the summer afternoon. Among them was Siaosi Vaikune, a Tongan who was among those original students to hatch the idea for the challenge.

"Everyone has been waiting for this moment," he said. "It's been six years of campaigning."

"Frontline communities have demanded justice again and again," Vaikune said. "And this is another step towards that justice."