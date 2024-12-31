Video of Fiji MP dancing naked leaked to PM

Lynda Tabuya at the opening of the 2024 Parliament session . Photo: Facebook / Fiji Government

A video of a former cabinet minister in Fiji dancing naked was hacked by someone in government close to the Prime Minister, a veteran political activist claims.

After the explicit clip went viral, Sitiveni Rabuka dismissed Lynda Tabuya from his Cabinet on December 26, saying it was in the people's best interest.

Tabuya said she made the private video for her husband Robert Semann, and that it had been hacked from her phone, which had been stolen. She said the leak had caused scandal and a public backlash.

The former minister for women, children and social protection has now lodged a complaint with the police cybercrime unit, saying she has been the victim of vicious cyberbullying.

Fiji Women's Crises Centre coordinator Shamima Ali believed the coalition government wanted to get rid of the successful populist because she was a threat to Rabuka's leadership.

Rabuka has attended a disciplinary hearing through zoom for Tabuya, run by the national legal and disciplinary subcommittee of the People's Alliance Party.

The subcommittee has three weeks to determine her fate and decide if it will expel her from the party. Tabuya retains her position as a Member of Parliament.

While many suspect this could be the end of her political career, Ali disagreed.

"She is clever, popular and has money, she'll be back." she said.

Rabuka cited the constitution in dismissing her after considering the oath she had taken as a minister and the standards expected of someone in that position.

Human rights activists and social media commentators have called his decision misogynistic, something Rabuka denied.

"There is nothing misogynistic about what I've done, it was strictly in accordance with the powers given to me by the party and Fiji's Constitution," Rabuka said.

The video was sent to a notorious blog in Fiji, before it was emailed to Rabuka, Attorney General Graham Leung, Justice Minister Siromi Turaga and Shamima Ali.

"It's the same people who released explosive allegations that she had an extramarital affair with the then-cabinet minister Aseri Radrododo in January," said Ali, who is close to Tabuya.

"Her phone was stolen and hacked and she has been systematically maligned by various people since then."

"Look, she may have been careless, but she is smart, flamboyant and strong and even had Rabuka's ear," she said.

"In our patriarchal society, you have to do as you're told and be a good girl and I think Rabuka has bowed to political pressure.

"He is also thinking of his own career with the general election looming in 2026," she said.

Tabuya - who had been pushing to ban porn sites in Fiji - has described the widespread dissemination of the video as gender- based violence.

"This is the grim reality of what two-thirds of women and girls in Fiji face, its gender-based online violence," she said in a statement.

"There is nothing illegal or immoral about sharing private videos and images between two consenting adults who are in a relationship."

"In this case it was me and my husband," she said.

"To those behind this attempt to discredit me, I offer my forgiveness, as Jesus taught us.

"However, I trust that the law will address such acts of character assassination appropriately, as we must all be accountable for our actions." she said.

Fiji's opposition party has raised questions about Tabuya's marital status, saying she was divorced in 2016 from Semann, the director of Fiji Pacific Building Solutions.

Ali said the two are very much together in a de-facto relationship, with their four children.

In a significant Cabinet reshuffle Rabuka replaced Tabuya with her assistant minister Sashi Kiran.

RNZ Pacific contacted Kiran, who declined to comment but praised Tabuya on social media saying: "I wish to acknowledge my predecessor for her dedication and contributions to this vital ministry.

"Vinaka vakalevu - your efforts have paved the way for us to take this mission forward.

"Her leadership has laid a foundation upon which we will continue to build.

"The journey to empower women, protect children, and uplift the most vulnerable in our society is not the work of one individual but a collective effort sustained over time," she said.

RNZ Pacific has approached Rabuka and the police for comment.