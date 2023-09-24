First descent - source to sea kayaking expedition downTaieri River

A group of kayakers and I have just completed a first decent source-to-sea kayaking expedition down the Taieri River in Otago.

This adventure not only allowed us to experience the river's beauty but also shed light on its environmental challenges and importance to the kayaking community.

Our group, consisting of Max Rayner, Ellorine Carle, Nick Pascoe, Dan Sutherland, and myself, embarked on this journey, starting at the pristine Lammermoor Range, where the river originates, and ending at the sea 288 kilometres downstream.

It took us eight days to paddle down the entire catchment finishing on the 16th of September 2023. This backyard adventure was particularly special for us as we all hail from Alexandra, Dunedin, and Queenstown.

We are all experienced paddlers and were eager to explore the hidden whitewater in the river's deep gorges while also learning more about the challenges facing the river's ecosystem.

Our expedition began nearly 1000 metres above sea level, where we paddled alongside snow and alpine tussock.

As we continued downstream, we navigated the winding serpentine scroll plain before entering the deep gorges, immersing ourselves in the river's diverse ecosystems. Along the way, we documented the river's changing states, from its pristine headwaters to the lower reaches heavily impacted by human activities.

The Taieri River has faced persistent environmental pressures over the years, including invasive species, pollution, and agricultural runoff, often rendering its waters unsuitable for swimming during the summer months.

Our kayaking expedition aimed to raise awareness about these issues, underscoring the need for conservation efforts and sustainable practices to protect this invaluable natural resource.

To support our expedition, we were fortunate to secure an FMC expedition scholarship, which helped cover some of the trip's costs.

- Blake Hornblow