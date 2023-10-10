KiwiHarvest with Sport Otago providing the fun and food

KiwiHarvest along side Sport Otago and the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa funding recently put on a lunch with rescued kai while giving out 20 sports packs.

The project was to target young rural whānau, who may not have access to the normal club sports or opportunities available to the tamariki raised in cities.

Project Bruce based in Milton helped to bring the young whānau within the community together on the final day of the school holidays.

The tamariki were full of energy and getting them active was a breeze with so many games and ball sports available to them on the day.

Keeping them feed with plenty of rescued fruit available and burgers for lunch the room was only quiet for a few minutes until the kai was finished and more games were then played.

- Rob Rietveld