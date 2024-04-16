Exhilirating Eid celebrations by Dunedin Pakistan Society

What an exhilarating Eid it has been!

From an open home brunch with Dunedin Pakistan Society family - the atmosphere, and the joyous spirit of which took us right back home to joining the vibrant community Eid evening festivities, the day was packed with joy and laughter. There was something for everyone - delectable dishes, heartfelt exchanges of Eidi (Eid gift), and endless smiles that filled the air with happiness.

We spent a delightful time with our local ethnic liaison police officer, Constable Garth Sheehan - embracing community bonds and celebrating diversity. Their presence added a special warmth to the festivities, highlighting the spirit of inclusivity and unity that Eid embodies.

And the magic show by the talented magician Jay Juggler and Magician was an absolute highlight! From mind-boggling tricks to mesmerizing illusions, it left us all spellbound and filled with wonder. It was a beautiful reminder that joy knows no bounds, transcending language and culture.

Despite being miles away, the bonds of love and community are ever so strong. Here's to the beautiful tradition of Eid, bridging hearts and bringing joy wherever we are!

Grateful for the love, warmth, and abundance that filled every corner of this busy Eid day!

We are especially thankful to Otago Community Trust for their support with this event.