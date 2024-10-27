Coastguard Queenstown wins Unit of the Year at the annual Coastguard Awards of Excellence in Auckland

Johnny Quinn (President) and Steve Jarvis (Skipper) at the Coastguard Awards

Coastguard Queenstown has had an extremely busy and productive year.

Notable achievements included recruiting more volunteers and training them with the latest maritime safety protocols and techniques – leading to more engaged and better prepared volunteers, with quicker response times and more effective rescue operations.

The unit has also invested in fit-for purpose-equipment, significantly improving their capability to perform in challenging conditions, as well as successfully negotiated increased funding from a major sponsor.

Their successful Community Outreach Programmes targeting the wider community and at-risk groups, saw the team actively engaged with local community and raising awareness of water safety throughout the region. Furthermore, Coastguard Queenstown collaborated with local stakeholders and other emergency services on joint exercises to enhance inter-agency cooperation during emergencies.

All of these initiatives add up to a truly deserving finalist; one that is operationally ready, connected with the community, and superbly trained to save lives on the water.

Incoming president of Coastguard Queenstown, John Quinn, sat in the audience of a Coastguard Awards of Excellence night two years ago in Christchurch, and vowed to see his unit up on stage.

That’s now the case, and every member of that unit can be hugely proud of what they have achieved in 2023/24.

They have really connected with the community, engaged with schools, recruited new volunteers of all ages, including many women, and been heavily involved in boating education.

If one act sums up the change it is this: December 28th at 2.30am, a night swimmer was reported missing.

The call went out and no fewer than 8 people from the unit turned up to look for her. That’s dedication.

- John Quinn