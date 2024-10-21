Southern People First celebrates 21 years of self-advocacy

Southern People First celebrated 21 years of self-advocacy at the Dunedin Edgar Centre at the weekend.

People First New Zealand is a (DPO) Disabled Person's Organization run by and for its members, who are all people with learning/intellectual disability.

Originally formed within the disability organization IHC, People First became an independent organization in 2003.

People First now have 41 local groups across the country where members meet monthly and run their own meetings and learn about self-advocacy, their rights and speaking up for themselves.

Saturday's event included guest speaker award winning Dunedin photographer Carlos Biggeman, the Freedom to Sing Choir and there was presentations, speeches and live music.

Up to 100 people attended Saturday's Southern 21st Celebrations, including Councilor Mandy Mayhem and deputy Mayor Cherry Lucas and members travelled from as far away as Invercargill to attend.

Southern Regional President Philippa Henderson said: "It was amazing event, a great turn out, everyone had a great time and the voice of people with learning disability was heard."

- Lee-ann Wightman