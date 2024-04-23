Local motorcyclists raise money for veteran-related charities

The Deep South 2024 Ride of Respect, in support of local Returned Services Associations and veteran’s charities, was successfully run and hosted by the Deep South Chapter of the Patriots Defence Force Motorcycle Club to coincide with ANZAC Day.

Phil Herriott, Club president said 60 plus riders attended the ride and rode 250kms around Otago visiting and paying their respects at war memorials in Kyeburn, Hyde and Outram, whilst doing so they raised just under $3000 to assist veterans.

Phil said this was one of many rides held nation wide, and hosted by a number of different clubs prior to ANZAC Day to raise funds for veterans and RSAs.

This being the 10th annual ride held in Otago.