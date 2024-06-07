Tales of a Story Teller - 23 year labour of love

In 2001, George Burnby discussed with his then-daughter-in-law, Daphne, his desire to get his life story into print.

He already had some thoughts on audio tapes, so she offered to transcribe them for him. Over the next three years, as he was able, he would add to the stories on tape.

He convinced Daphne to write his biography, under the name “Footprints in the Sands of Time”. Due to far too many books with that title or similar already out in the literary world, Daphne recently made the decision to alter the name to "Tales Of A Storyteller", and as anyone who knew George will be aware, he was a master storyteller.

The book has taken so long to come to fruition for many reasons, with Daphne working on it regularly through the years. The need to verify what George had put onto audio tape resulted in only one Southland farming entity denying what he had said was correct and his full military records were a source of much information. Finding the right people to fill in the gaps has been the biggest challenge - one Daphne faced head-on over the past year so the book could be on shelves for the twentieth anniversary of George's passing on 1 June.

His story begins with controversy regarding exactly when he was born in 1913 - something which is unable to be proven one way or the other. It continues through the twentieth century from WWI, through the Spanish Flu, various depressions, and political upheavals. From times of plenty to times of very little.

Working the land behind a team of horses and plough, his first marriage and family, a tragic death, time on the Kaikoura Rail Line and the arrival of WWII. He enlisted in Blenheim and was seconded to the Mounted Rifles. Once they were disbanded, he transferred to the Air Force - where he had a career change and survived a court martial! Back to the land in various roles, a second marriage and family, setting up the original Knobs Flat depot and working on the Milford Road.

This was followed by time in the tourist industry at Cascade Creek and then Kindrochit Lodge (now Shakespeare House), which was the first B&B built in Te Anau. A change to crayfishing around the Fiordland coast and finally as a tourist boat skipper in Milford Sound. In 1998, at the age of 85, George undertook a solo trip to the Fortymile River, which is an upper tributary of the Yukon River, Alaska. He had a two-month stay with hunters of a different quarry - gold!

The common threads through it all were rabbits, an accordion, rabbits, dogs and more rabbits, along with a healthy sense of humour

Many of his stories, particularly those regarding his shooting prowess, were sometimes thought to be exaggerated. However, at his funeral in 2004, one of his fellow Mounted Rifles troopers was happy to confirm to Daphne the stories George told about his time in the army. Phil Sumner has also had some of the stories George told him confirmed by others who were present when these seemingly far-fetched events occurred. Suffice it to say, he was very much a crack shot.

Daphne is very grateful to all contributors and would like to acknowledge Neville Burnby, whom she inadvertently left off the list of contributors on the final page.

Daphne's description of the book is "one man's journey through twentieth-century New Zealand".

“Tales Of A Storyteller” is available from Paper Plus stores in Te Anau, Invercargill, Cromwell, Alexandra, Kaikoura and Balclutha Bookshop from 1 June 2024. Cost: $49.00

Author -Daphne Coats

Daphne Coats (formerly Burnby) spent fourteen years in Te Anau, during which time she was a business owner with her then husband (and son of the book’s subject) and worked as a journalist for the Fiordland Focus. Daphne was also an active member of the Fiordland Players, now the Fiordland Performing Arts, appearing in various dramas, comedies and her favourite genre, pantomimes, over the years.

After moving to Dunedin in October 2007 following a change in family circumstances, Daphne reverted to her maiden name and returned to Southland with a move to Invercargill in February 2012 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. This is where a semi-retired Daphne continues to reside today.