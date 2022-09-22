Global Insight: Russians could nuke Putin's war plan

The foreign affairs specialist from the University of Otago thinks Russia’s dictator might well consider launching a nuclear strike, but does not believe he will do so until it is clear whether Russia or Ukraine has won the battle for the Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Putin’s regime, however, might be brought down by the people of Russia before that moment arrived, Prof Patman told Global Insight.

‘‘Many Russians would be uncomfortable with the prospect of nuclear war, simply because an illegal attempt to invade a neighbouring country was not working out for the leader in question,’’ Prof Patman said.

Watch full interview:



Also discussed on Global Insight is the likelihood of New Zealand sending troops to Ukraine and expectations of a united response from world leaders gathered at this week’s United Nations General Assembly in New York.

