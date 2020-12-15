Apathy over tramways purchase

David, Prince of Wales (later King Edward VIII) acknowledges the cheers of London crowds on his return from a tour of New Zealand and Australia. Seated opposite him are his brothers Prince Albert, Duke of York (later King George VI) and Prince Henry (later Duke of Gloucester). — Otago Witness, 7.12.1920.

The ratepayers of the city have no reason to congratulate themselves on the poll which was held yesterday in connection with the proposed purchase of the Roslyn trams by the City Corporation. From every point of view it was unsatisfactory.

Only a mere fraction of those entitled to vote troubled to record their opinion — 2152 on a roll of approximately 16,000 electors. The majority by which the proposal was carried is small, and if the verdict does not truly represent the wishes of the ratepayers, the blame rests entirely on their own shoulders. It is possible, of course, that the official count may reverse the result, but that could afford no general satisfaction when it is remembered that only about every seventh citizen was interested in the acquirement of a property involving a commitment of £35,000, to say nothing of the question of furthering the progressive ideal of a complete coordination of the city’s tramway services. The recent poll on the water supply loan was disheartening enough, but over 3300 electors voted on that occasion, against only 2152 who voted yesterday. Looked at from any point of view, this latest exhibition of civic apathy is most deplorable. The one unmistakable feature of the poll is that those districts most closely affected by the service voted solidly for acquisition by the city. Much has been said and written about the necessity of a civic awakening, but we regret to have to admit that yesterday’s poll is evidence only of increasing apathy.

Seats from Thomas Brown’s legacy

Among the many thoughtful and kindly provisions in the will of the late Mr Thomas Brown was the sum of £100 to the Amenities Society for the erection of public seats about the southern part of the Queen’s drive. Five such seats with concrete ends have now been placed at different spots that command beautiful views, some of them quite handy to the Montecillo Soldiers’ Home. On the end of each seat is an iron plate with the inscription: “Rest and be thankful to Thomas Brown.” The seats were kindly designed by Mr Edward Roberts.

Freezing company interest

Mr M.J. Corrigan, chairman of directors of the Waitaki Farmers’ Freezing Company Ltd, paid a visit to Dunback and Palmerston South, and met many of the leading settlers there, all of whom have taken an interest in the question of commencing a freezing works in their own district, and after discussing the whole position with Mr Corrigan, it was decided to call a meeting of all interested in the freezing works on the next sale day at Palmerston, and invite the directors of the Waitaki Freezing Company to be present. Mr Corrigan states that already close on £70,000 worth of shares have been taken up, and he is confident there will be no difficulty in getting the required nominal capital before operations commence. After visiting practically all the districts which will be served by the works he is convinced that the works must not be erected further north than Glenavy, and expressed the opinion that the land around Studholme is too dear for one thing and the drainage difficult.

Air speed record

Paris: Sadi-Lecointe broke the world’s flying record at Nieuport in his Pano machine by attaining a speed of 202 miles per hour. — ODT, 15.12.1920.



