Carriages go down bank

Two railway carriages, one on its side, rest on an embankment following a derailment near Henderson, Auckland. — Otago Witness, 3.3.1925.

A shunting accident at Henderson, Auckland, on Saturday afternoon resulted in two carriages breaking away from the train and falling over a bank, while a third carriage sustained damage.

Plunket’s ideas for justice

In their fall the carriages carried away a telegraph pole, which fell across the main route. The delay caused disorganisation in the running of trains. No one was in the train when the accident occurred.

The monthly meeting of the Society for the Protection of Women and Children resolved to make recommendations on the following questions to the Government: 1. That men imprisoned for three months should be paid during that period and the money given to their wives and children. 2. That some way should be found for closer supervision of the whereabouts of a man after he has left prison, especially if he has been imprisoned for not maintaining his family, so that he may not have a chance to evade his responsibilities.

Vicar pleads guilty

Anglican clergyman Donald Leacroft Freer appeared on remand, before Mr H.W. Bundle SM at the City Police Court yesterday morning on two charges of having indecently assaulted two boys, aged 10 years seven months and seven years respectively, on Wednesday last. Evidence was given by the two lads concerned, who said that the occurrence took place in the Woodhaugh Gardens.

Constable Chapman went to the Woodhaugh Gardens and saw the accused walking about. He appeared to be looking for someone, and while watching him he took statements from the two boys, who pointed the accused out to him. Witness told him who he was and also told him of the serious allegations made against him. The accused replied that it was a mistake, and witness asked him to come to the North Dunedin Police Station with him. There he made two statements, the second in which he said that he was the vicar of the Anglican church at Port Chalmers. In the first he denied the charges, but admitted them in the second, though he added that he did not attempt to harm the boys. The statement indicated that accused had been committing offences of this nature for some time past. The accused pleaded guilty and was committed to the Supreme Court for sentence.

The complete sewing room

Not every woman can indulge in the luxury of a room set apart solely for sewing but, when it is possible, it is a boon untold for the busy mother. The work there can be left just as it is while she is called away after each sewing session. Any room will do for the purpose; an attic answers very well if there is a good light. A gas fire is essential for cold days, and a gas ring for heating irons; or, better still, plugs for an electric iron. The first thing to think about is the cutting-out table. Two mirrors should be hung in order that one gets a good view of both the back and the front.

Of course, the machine and dress-stand go without saying, and there should be a good capacious cupboard, where the dresses in process of construction can be hung. A chest of drawers or shelves are useful. You should have coloured chalks, and good scissors for every kind of work, and old razor blades will be found useful for unpicking machined seams. In a room such as this dressmaking ceases to be a nightmare but becomes instead a very pleasant occupation.

— ODT, 17.2.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)