Cups hotly contested

Otago Girls' High School sports day: I. Riddell, winner of the senior cup, and D. Cowie and F. Campbell, winners of the three-legged race. — Otago Witness, 11.11.1924

The annual sports meeting of the Otago Girls’ High School was held at the Caledonian Ground yesterday afternoon.

There was a fair attendance which was mostly comprised of pupils of the boys’ school. Unsatisfactory weather conditions had their effects on both the attendance and the events, but the meeting on the whole was a very successful one.

The senior cup was won by Miss I. Riddell with 13 points, Miss B. Service being only one point behind. The winner of the junior cup was Miss D. Cowie, with six points, and, as in the senior competition, the runner-up (Miss K. Miller) was only one point behind. Members of the staff of the boys’ school and others interested in the welfare of the institution acted capably as officials.

Alternative to burial

About 20 years ago, the Dunedin Cremation Society made a strong effort to have a crematorium erected in Dunedin. In both Wellington and Auckland cremation is now being carried on. It is felt by many that a strong effort should now be made to have one in the South Island, and with that object in view the old society is being resuscitated. A public meeting to discuss the subject will be held in the Town Hall on Monday.

Cracker of a day

"Please to remember the fifth of November, / Gunpowder, treason and plot. / I see no reason why gunpowder treason / Should ever be forgot." I noticed some weird masks exhibited in a shop window the other day, and began wondering whether the university carnival had come back before its time. And then I suddenly remembered a festival which originated long before the Otago University was born. There will be little mobs of enterprising urchins about today, grotesquely clad, bent on celebrating a traditional occasion and extracting unconsidered coppers.

— by ‘Wayfarer’

Volatile freight pricing

The Railway Department advises a reduced rate for the conveyance of motor spirits, distillate, gasoline, naphtha, naphthaline, benzole, and benzoline. This is in accordance with the department's scheme to counteract motor competition.

Motoring lobby criticised

The Chairman (Mr Jasper Clark) took the opportunity at the monthly meeting of the Bruce County Council at Milton yesterday to refer to the criticism of the council recently made by the president of the Otago Motor Club (Mr W. Wright) in connection with the Manuka Gorge road. This absolutely irresponsible individual, continued Mr Clark, was certainly not at all bashful in pushing himself before the limelight and in playing to the gallery. He had evidently given the matter very serious thought indeed when he could describe so vividly and eloquently the inconvenience it was to have an arterial road out of commission for 12 months. If he remembered rightly they also had a dim idea that a certain amount of inconvenience was sure to arise among the number of pleasure-seeking motorists and "on-business-bent agents" who used the road and who contributed nothing towards its upkeep. Mr Wright was talking arrant nonsense when he stated that the council had failed in its duty for, as they all knew, and as Mr Wright should know, they suddenly found themselves faced with an expenditure of over £2600 for five miles of road, with no funds to meet it. The council’s first and most important duty was to see that the money raised by rates was expended as far as possible in the best interests of those rated. Quite recently a rough tally showed that over 400 cars had passed over the Manuka Gorge road, the occupants (business men and stock agents) "tripping" to Lawrence to view the daffodils.

— ODT, 5.11.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)