Digging for doubloons

Public treasure hunt held at the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition, Logan Park, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 19.1.1926

Hunting for treasure in the time-honoured way is usually a futile business, right from the time the get-rich-quick adventurer charters his yacht and sets sail for the islands of the blest until he ultimately unearths the great iron-clamped chest and opens it, after three hours’ solid battering and smashing, only to find within the mouldering remains of a notorious buccaneer with a grim sense of humour and a wooden leg. No, treasure hunting in the traditional manner does not pay.

There are treasure hunts and treasure hunts, and one of the more profitable kind was that which took place in the northern portion of the Exhibition grounds on Saturday. The officials of the Otago Court had an idea to secure 200 little tin discs, and these they buried nine inches deep all over the sandy expanse in the north end of Logan Park. Each disc corresponded with a prize, and one of those discs represented a £50 note.

Thus the Otago Court’s treasure hunt was organised, and on Saturday morning the public were given little wooden spades and invited to do a quarter of an hour’s digging. The hunting started at noon and relays of diggers were working hard all the afternoon, and now and again a joyous shout would announce the discovery of one of the discs. The success of the ladies was very marked and the number of prizes that fell to their lot was out of all proportion to the number of diggers, but perhaps their domestic experience on pay days proved a valuable aid in this undertaking.

One or two appeared disconsolate, and one could not help sympathising with the unfortunate who not only failed to dig anything up, but also "lost a blinkin’ pocket book into the bargain," while others complained that all they found was a couple of blisters. However, it was all in the game, and if the pocketbook has no name in it someone will feel grateful to the Otago officials for such a useful present. Quite a large number of prizes, including the £50 note, are still unclaimed, and there will probably be another hunt in the near future.

Change down

To descend a steep hill in safety, shift to second gear, but do not switch off the ignition. If a long descent is made with the spark off the fuel mixture passes through the engine unexploded.

The engine cools off rapidly and the mixture condenses in the cylinders. The result is that in each cylinder there is liquid petrol, which not only removes the oil from the bearing surfaces but dilutes the oil in the crankcase. Furthermore, when the spark is "turned on" again a disconcerting explosion in the silencer is probable. — ODT, 11.1.1926