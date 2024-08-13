Famous station split and sold

Buyers inspect the sheep prior to the clearing sale at Mount Royal, near Palmerston. — Otago Witness, 19.8.1924

Dalgety and Co, in conjunction with Donald Reid and Co, report having had a highly successful clearing sale on account of Isaac Stevenson on August 8 at Mount Royal Station, Palmerston.

This famous property was subdivided and sold on July 11, and as a result all stock and implements were offered for sale. The perfect weather and the stock being so well and favourably known resulted in a record attendance of buyers from all over the South Island. The flock of sheep (Corriedale) was greatly admired, and was sold under keen competition at the following prices: Ewe hoggets 36 shillings, ewe hoggets (selected) 56 shillings 6 pence, two-tooth ewes 46s 3d; four-tooth ewes, up to 50s, six-tooth ewes, up to 55s, eight-tooth ewes from 36s 9d up to 50s 6d; two and four-tooth wethers, up to 34s; ram hoggets to 5 guineas; one-shear rams to 5 guineas. The main lines of cattle were Polled Angus, and showed every evidence of careful breeding and selection. Owing to the depressed state of the cattle market, however, prices were disappointing. A line of herd cows, in calf, realised up to £4 7s, and stud cows made up to £12. The horses were well bred, and in good condition, and being just out of hard work, were keenly sought after. Prices ranged from £12 to £51 10s for the better classes. A large and varied assortment of implements, in splendid order, was offered, and bidding was good at current rates. It was evident that Mr Stevenson and his assistants had devoted a good deal of time and attention to the arranging of the sale.

Room for two codes

It may be doubted whether any political contest, since Dunedin became Dunedin, has equalled, in point of all-embracing grip, the power of the Rugby versus League controversy which culminated at Tahuna Park on Saturday afternoon. I, for one, am philosophically impartial. Give me Rugby League at Tahuna and Rugby Union at Carisbrook — but, please, not on the same day. It is an axiom, and must be a postulate, that you cannot be in two places at the same time.

— by ‘Wayfarer’

A match made in Caversham

Throughout New Zealand it is appreciated that the wax vestas made by the New Zealand Wax Vesta Co, Caversham, are not merely equal to but in every respect superior to the imported makes. The factory where these renowned vestas are made is situated in David street, at Caversham, near the corner of Forbury Road. The factory impresses, immediately on entrance, with the idea of loftiness and space. Numerous machines occupy the floor, making the little cylindrical tubes with which all pipe smokers are familiar and also the flat boxes in which the "Royal Wax Vestas" are retailed, at the rate of 120 boxes a minute. Taper material, cotton, passes five times through a stearine bath, when it is then ready to be cut up into the required lengths for vestas. Four million vestas are obtained from a bale of cotton, and the tapers are made at the rate of about 60 miles an hour. The tapers are conveyed on a large drum to the vesta making machine (50 at a time) and are drawn forward to 50 knives, which cut them into match lengths. They travel over a heated kettle, which places the heads on the matches. They are dried, dropped into carriages each holding the correct number to fill a box, forced into their ultimate boxes and thence to where the lids are punched on at the rate of 120 boxes a minute.

— ODT, 13.8.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)