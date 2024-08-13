Famous station split and sold

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Room for two codes
It may be doubted whether any political contest, since Dunedin became Dunedin, has equalled, in point of all-embracing grip, the power of the Rugby versus League controversy which culminated at Tahuna Park on Saturday afternoon. I, for one, am philosophically impartial. Give me Rugby League at Tahuna and Rugby Union at Carisbrook — but, please, not on the same day. It is an axiom, and must be a postulate, that you cannot be in two places at the same time.
— by ‘Wayfarer’
A match made in Caversham
Throughout New Zealand it is appreciated that the wax vestas made by the New Zealand Wax Vesta Co, Caversham, are not merely equal to but in every respect superior to the imported makes. The factory where these renowned vestas are made is situated in David street, at Caversham, near the corner of Forbury Road. The factory impresses, immediately on entrance, with the idea of loftiness and space. Numerous machines occupy the floor, making the little cylindrical tubes with which all pipe smokers are familiar and also the flat boxes in which the "Royal Wax Vestas" are retailed, at the rate of 120 boxes a minute. Taper material, cotton, passes five times through a stearine bath, when it is then ready to be cut up into the required lengths for vestas. Four million vestas are obtained from a bale of cotton, and the tapers are made at the rate of about 60 miles an hour. The tapers are conveyed on a large drum to the vesta making machine (50 at a time) and are drawn forward to 50 knives, which cut them into match lengths. They travel over a heated kettle, which places the heads on the matches. They are dried, dropped into carriages each holding the correct number to fill a box, forced into their ultimate boxes and thence to where the lids are punched on at the rate of 120 boxes a minute.
— ODT, 13.8.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)